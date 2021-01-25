Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Spoilers For Monday's 'General Hospital': Ava Tries To Charm Nikolas
TV
Stacy Carey

During Monday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Ava will have something on her mind. She'll have to watch out for what Carly is planning to do, but in the meantime, she'll apparently be trying to convince Nikolas of something.

Last week, Ava managed to get her hands on the necklace that Avery found in the woods. Carly had been quite resistant to returning it, so Ava managed to convince Josslyn to give it to her. What Ava doesn't know is that General Hospital teasers indicate this won't be the last of it.

The General Hospital sneak peek for the January 25 episode details that Nikolas and Ava will have a chat. As Soap Central notes, Nikolas will be thinking something over while his wife will be anxious to fix something.

At some point as this proceeds, Ava will ask her husband if it helps if there's a silver lining. Whatever it is that she's asking him to agree to, he must be fairly resistant. However, it seems that she'll think there's some sort of upside for him and she'll do her best to convince him.

Laura Wright plays Carly on 'General Hospital'
ABC | Craig Sjodin

While Ava is proceeding with this, Carly will be working on a plan of her own. She's determined to keep the truth about the necklace from emerging, even though Jax suggested that it was time to come clean.

Carly isn't exactly one to back down in a situation or to necessarily do what's best for others. She wants that piece of jewelry back and General Hospital spoilers reveal that she'll turn to someone else for help.

It seems that Bobbie will end up tasked with the mission to get that half-heart pendant back for her daughter. The two women will hatch a plan during Monday's episode, and Bobbie will do her best to distract Ava on Tuesday.

General Hospital teachers for the week hint that all of this might end up being a pointless adventure. Jax will tell Nina that he can't keep lying to her. If he's ready to tell the truth, that means the necklace will no longer be a secret.

It seems as if whatever is weighing heavily on Nikolas' mind won't necessarily be resolved with this chat with Ava. Later this week, he'll have a lot on his mind to sort through.

This mental struggle apparently will involve Ava, to an extent, but the context remains a mystery for now. He'll end up turning to his mother Laura for support and advice not too far down the road, and General Hospital viewers will be curious to see where this heads.

