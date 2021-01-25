'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Zoe Demands Answers From A Stunned Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 26 reveal that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will receive an unexpected visit from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The designer will be even more surprised when he learns why she's seeking him out.

According to The TV Guide, Zoe will pepper him with questions after she received a delayed message from him. However, it has been months since he sent the text, and his position may have changed since then.

Zoe Demands Answers

Zoe has so many questions for Zende. She rushes to the design room to confront him with what's on her mind. She wants to know why he sent her a message that asked her to take things slow with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Why had he wanted to meet her the next day?

Zende will realize that it's crunch time. His secret is out, and he needs to do some damage control. He will explain that he sent the note before she and Carter had made love. By the time he found out that they had slept together, he no longer wanted to interfere in their relationship. They had taken a serious step forward, and he respected Carter.

Zoe is heartbroken because she realizes that she would have made some different choices had she known that Zende was interested in her. If she had received his request in time, she probably would not have slept with Carter. She might not have even accepted Carter's proposal a few weeks later.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe’s not so subtle attempts with Zende cause Ridge to pick up on a vibe between the two. pic.twitter.com/uv3rTcKHvk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2021

Questions About Paris

Zoe is also insecure because Zende has been paying a lot of attention to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). She even demanded that her sister leave town because she could not bear to see them together. Things became worse when Zende and Paris shared a kiss.

The model also wants to know if he still feels the same way about her. She knows that they shared a connection in the past and that they had a lot in common. She even sang a song to him and revealed that she had a passion for music. Zoe wants to know if he still has feelings for her or if he wants to move forward with Paris.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Zende will need to tread carefully. On the one hand, he still cares about Zoe. But on the other, he also does not want to be the reason that Zoe and Carter break up. Things become worse when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walks in on their conversation and picks up on a vibe between them, as seen in the above image.