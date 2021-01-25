Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
Tinashe Shows Off Long Legs In Bejeweled Bodysuit For 'Fault' Magazine: 'I Will Literally Step On You'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to putting on a glam display and her latest post is no exception.

The "Ride of Your Life" hitmaker stunned in a black bodysuit that was decorated with silver jewels all over and had a crew neck. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and noticeable puffy shoulder pads. Tinashe teamed the ensemble with black shimmery heels that gave her some extra height. She rocked long nails and styled her dark, wavy hair down with a middle part.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured from head-to-toe in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and stretched her left leg out while bending her knee with the other. The entertainer held onto her knee with her right hand and let her locks drape behind her shoulders. Tinashe gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a black-and-white pic where she was snapped from the thighs-up. Tinashe gently linked her hands together and stared in front with her lips parted.

In the tags, she credited designer RAEN, makeup artist Mylah Morales, fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, hairstylist Nina J, and Fault magazine, which is the publication the shoot took place for.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

For her caption, Tinashe joked about stepping on fans. Unspursingly, they responded with funny messages back.

"I'd be honored if you stepped on me. PLEASE WALK OVER ME QUEEN," one user wrote.

"u are a true goddess," another person shared.

"You can literally stomp on me omg," remarked a third fan.

"Bruh It's literally my dream for you to step on me," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dress that had sequins all over. The attire had long sleeves and a thigh-high slit on the left side. Tinashe painted her nails with a coat of white polish and wore her, wavy brunette hair down. She accessorized herself with rings and jeweled dangling earrings, which dazzled in the light.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.