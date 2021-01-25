Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Slovakian Model Lucia Javorcekova Smolders In Tiny White Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Lucia Javorcekova gave her nearly 2 million Instagram followers a good incentive to kick off the new week on the right foot. On Monday, January 25, the Slovakian model and fitness personality took to the app to share a new update in which she smoldered in a skimpy bikini that put her hourglass figure on full display.

Javorcekova was shot from the right at close range, framing her from the chest up. Her eyes were closed in a meditative manner as she took one hand to her head.

Javorcekova was at a beach in Tulum, Mexico, as indicated by the geotag. Javorcekova's brunette hair was down and whipped back with the wind.

Javorcekova wore a white bikini top that made her sun-kissed complexion pop. It featured small triangle cups that highlighted her busty beauty. She completed her beach look by wearing a matching cover-up made from lace.

In the caption, Javorcekova likened the human experience to an art process in which the daily routine symbolizes the creation of a masterpiece. She urged her fans to live their "truth" and follow their "passion."

The post was quick to gain traction. Within just three hours, it has attracted more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 290 comments. Her fans took to the comments section not only to praise her beauty and body, but also to share their thoughts about her caption.

"Well stated, lovely Lucia, all of us have a portion of the truth in us and should work to bring it out. We all have our stories and should express in any way possible. Have a great week and stay safe out there," one of her fans raved.

"I have never seen a girl more beautiful than you are. Kisses from Rome and where are you from? You are beautiful wonderful, you have a spectacular body," chimed in another user.

"You look wonderful. You are very pretty," a third admirer added.

"You are the princess of my life Lucia," replied a fourth follower.

Javorcekova embraces her sensuality and femininity to the fullest, as those who follow her will know. She recently showed that when she uploaded a racy photo of herself wearing just a pair of bikini bottoms, opting to go topless for the shot, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She was kneeling in the sand in Tulum with her legs apart while smiling widely at the camera. To censor the picture, she crossed one arm over her chest, covering her breasts.

