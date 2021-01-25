'Saturday Night Live' Reveals New Episode Will Feature Host John Krasinski & Musical Guest Machine Gun Kelly

Saturday Night Live shared a new Instagram post in which they revealed the show will return after a month's hiatus with a new episode this weekend. The new episode will be hosted by The Office star John Krasinski and musician Machine Gun Kelly.

In a video clip posted to the social media site, a montage of several different scenes was strung together as the sketch comedy series readied itself for its first display of talent in 2021.

First, cast members were seen seated separately, all wearing masks for a meeting. Chris Redd, wearing a red sweatshirt and a black Museum of Modern Art hat was in the forefront. Next to him was Chloe Fineman and Beck Bennett.

This was followed by the Saturday Night Live main board where the sketches, commercials, and musical acts are all blocked out for a time to make sure the show runs as scheduled for its 90-minute run and a script that was mounted on a stand.

Next was someone who switched the time on the show's set clock to 11:30. After that, the clip showed a shot from the back of the stage out over the audience from where the house band sits.

As the camera zoomed in on the stage of Studio 8H, a graphic said "SNL is back," which was followed by the announcement of John as host and MGK as the musical act who will perform two songs on the January 30 episode.

This will be the first time The Office star will host the series. He was originally scheduled to helm the March 30, 2020 installment before Saturday Night Live went on hiatus due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

His episode will helm the start of five consecutive live episodes, all featuring first-timer hosts and musical guests.

Following will be Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers on February 6, Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff will appear on February 13.

Saturday Night Live has not yet announced the remainder of the hosts and musicians for February reported Vulture.

Fans of the series could not contain their excitement on Instagram after learning the news.

"Give us the MSK and Pete Davidson content we deserve," demanded one fan of the pals who also appeared in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt together.

"SO EXCITEDDD! How hasn't he hosted already??" wrote a second follower.

"Tell John to bring Emily," penned a third Instagram user, who wants to see the actor's wife Emily Blunt.

"I AM NOT OK," remarked a fourth fan.