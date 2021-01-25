Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Monday: Zoe Receives A Devastating Blow
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 25 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will receive a life-altering text. The model will realize that she may have made a mistake with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because her heart longs for someone else.

Zoe will receive a sweet note that was sent a long time ago, per The TV Guide. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) urged her to make different choices in the message, but she never received his text because of a technology fail.

A Devastating Blow For Zoe

Those who follow the soap opera know that there was almost an instant spark between the model and the designer. Even though they had lived on different continents, they followed each other on social media because they were fans of each other's work.

Zende and Zoe had flirted even though she was dating Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). They had a lot in common and shared their life passions with each other. Zoe even revealed her singing talent to Zende. At the time, he swore to help her further her dreams.

On the evening that Carter planned a romantic surprise for Zoe, Zende took a chance and sent a message to the model asking her to take things slow. He also wanted to meet her later that evening. However, technology failed him and the text was never sent.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Zoe will receive the SMS. It will be a devastating blow to her because she had been waiting for a sign from the designer that he was interested in her. As seen below, she realizes that she would have made different decisions if she had known how Zende felt about her.

Zoe Is Putting The Pieces Together

Zoe will realize that Zende had tried to reach out to her with the message. He was trying to tell her not to go too fast with Carter because he wanted her to consider a relationship with him. Carter is his friend, but Zende was willing to risk making a move.

However, Zoe and Carter made love on the night in question. Zende's hands were tied after they went to bed and he opted to drop any romance. Even when she sought his advice after Carter proposed to her, he urged her to marry the man who adores her. He never indicated he was interested in her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zoe will make a stunning choice when she confronts Zende about his feelings. Later, she pitches up at his house with plans to seduce him.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.