January 25, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking-Hot In A Peach Swimsuit While Soaking Up Some Sun In Miami
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Morgan Ketzner put her flawless physique on show in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The model returned to her account on Sunday, January 24 to dazzle her fans with a look at her dangerous curves while soaking up some sun.

The image was snapped in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where the social media influencer was seen relaxing outside on a beautiful day. She spread her legs apart in a provocative manner as she sat on top of a teal lounge chair and gazed at the camera in front of her with an intense and sultry stare. A stream of sunlight spilled down on her, illuminating her phenomenal figure while a slew of palm trees in the background gave the shot a tropical vibe.

As for her look in the photo, Morgan looked smoking-hot in another scanty swimsuit as she worked on her tan. The two-piece was from Raise The Standard and was in a light peach hue with black trim that complemented her gorgeous, allover glow. It included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a deep scoop neckline that left her ample cleavage nearly spilling out, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The model rocked a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear showcased Morgan's lean legs and shapely thighs thanks to its high-cut design that also flattered her bombshell curves. It had a low-rise waistband that was tied in tight bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

The beauty kept things simple and left her dirty blond locks down for the sun soaking session. They were parted in the middle and fell around her face in loose, beachy waves that perfectly framed her striking features and natural beauty along the way.

The shot earned considerable praise from Morgan's 703,000-plus followers on the social media platform, who have flooded the comments section with compliments for the star.

"Absolutely stunning!" one person wrote.

"You look so amazing, pretty, and cute," gushed another fan.

"I usually don't like to give superficial compliments. But you are one of the few it's impossible not to. I can't really comprehend your beauty. It's simply astonishing," a third follower remarked.

"Wowwww I am speechless," quipped a fourth admirer.

The update has also racked up nearly 27,000 likes after just one day of being shared.

