January 25, 2021
Nata Lee Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini While Wetting Herself With Water Hose
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

While some parts of the world are experiencing winter, Dubai-based model Nata Lee appeared to be enjoying warm temperatures in her latest Instagram update. The model took to the photo-sharing site to show off her pert derrière in a pink thong bikini while wetting herself with a water hose.

It was difficult to see all of Nata's swimsuit because of the way she posed. That being said, it is safe to say the number was skimpy. It had classic triangle-shaped cups with white straps that tied around her neck. The bottoms had a thong cut with straps tied into loopy bows on her hips.

Nata stood on a green lawn lined with trees and tall grass on one edge of the area. It appeared to be a nice day as the sun shone overhead.

The camera captured the blond beauty from behind at a slight angle having some fun with a yellow hose. The photo showed her holding the hose toward the sky while a large stream of water arced over her head and hit the back of her body. Her hair was wet and clung to her back. Unfortunately, her pretty face was turned away from the lens.

With one knee bent, she flaunted her round butt, which was dripping with water. Sunlight reflected off the wet skin on her hip, calling attention to her booty. The picture showed off her flat abs and toned legs while also giving her online audience a peek at her bustline. The stance also highlighted her slim waist and shapely shoulders.

In the caption, Nata wrote a playful remark about rain while adding a smiling sun and smirking face emoji. She also tagged the photographer.

The post was a hit with her online audience. Within 45 minutes, the snap racked up more than 12,000 likes.

"Sexy and hot," one admirer wrote.

"Absolutely sexy beautiful Natalee," gushed a second user, adding numerous emoji that included red hearts and flames to their words.

"Beautiful," a third follower added with several heart emoji.

This is not the first time Nata has shown off her booty in a thong. Last week, she uploaded a sultry video clip that saw her raising a jacket over her butt while giving the camera flirty glances as she peered over the edge of a pair of sunglasses. She lowered the jacket to expose her shoulders before running her hands through her hair and lifting one knee to flaunt her flat abs.

