Demi Rose Rocks A Barely There Snake-Print Bikini In Steamy Instagram Post

Demi Rose is modeling a tiny bikini in a new Instagram post, and the racy look is a big hit with her fans.

The curvy model took to the social media site on Monday to show off her snake-print bikini that just barely covered her curves. She held her cell phone next to her head to record the short video, which showed her zooming in on her reflection in a mirror as she sat at the edge of a table.

Rose shot a steely gaze and tilted her head slightly during the clip, showing off her curvy physique and a new hairstyle that had her wavy bangs falling over her forehead. Behind her was what looked to be a large set of glass doors opening up to a set of sunlit trees, looking similar to other snaps she has recently shared from a trip to Ibiza.

The post was a huge hit with her followers, garnering close to 100,000 likes in less than an hour and earning many gushing compliments for her physique.

The post appeared to be part of a relaxing stretch for the British model. In another update shared to her Instagram stories, Rose was seen lounging in a set of lingerie and a floral-print robe. In another shot, she posed outside in the bright sunshine while wearing a skimpy bikini. But she appeared to be doing some work as well, with another short video showing her sitting on a rock for what appeared to be a modeling shoot.

Those who follow Rose's social media would likely be quite familiar seeing these racy glimpses of her. She frequently shares photos of herself wearing tiny swimwear and lingerie, many of them from her modeling shoots. That included a shot shared over the weekend which showed Rose going topless underneath a denim jacket as she got into what she told followers was her "Sunday mood." That Instagram post was a hit as well, racking up more than a quarter of a million likes.

Rose has also been a fan of other animal prints in the past. While she picked a gray snakeskin-print look for the photo to kick off the week, Rose has also shown a penchant for taking after big cats as well, frequently posing in cheetah-print and leopard-print ensembles.