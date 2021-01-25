'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Drops Exciting News In A Hilarious IG Post

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi dropped some exciting news via a hilarious Instagram post where she stood alongside some of the most iconic names in television to announce her involvement in the revamped CBS streaming platform that will debut March 4.

The former Jersey Shore star was seen bringing up the rear of a line of celebrities which included Survivor host Jeff Probst, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck). Also seen was CBS newswoman Gayle King, The Late Late Show host James Corden, as well as animated characters Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butthead, and Chase from Paw Patrol.

In the clip, Nicole was seen in an animal-print jacket with a pair of sunglasses atop her head as she climbed to the snowy peak of Paramount Mountain.

"This sucks, I'm too hungover for this," she said to the camera.

The montage ended with all the titles that will be available to stream on the revamped network.

Jersey Shore is owned by the Viacom CBS family of networks which also includes MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Pluto, Showtime, Paramount, CMT, Pop TV, The Smithsonian Channel, The CW, TV Land, and VH1. Nicole is one of the most recognizable faces from the franchise, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020.

The reality star chose to leave the show after filming scenes for Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, where the whole cast was included in the fun for the November 2019 event. However, after a speech was given by Nicole and castmates Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, the relationship between the women went south. At the close of filming scenes for the series, Nicole looked at MTV's cameras and said she was "done" filming because she felt there was too much drama on the series and it was not fun anymore.

In September of 2020, an announcement was made which revealed all the shows that would be on the new network. Businesswire shared the press release.

In the comments section, MTV quipped that Nicole should be awarded an Oscar for her performance. That sentiment was echoed by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who said his longtime pal killed it with her acting skills.

"Not gonna lie, I thought this was a promo for you being on survivor once I saw Jeff," wrote one fan.

"Where's the beach?" questioned a second follower.

"My husband and I saw it and laughed hysterically. We had to rewind and watch again. I love it!!!!!" claimed a third Instagram user.

"OMG this is everything" penned a fourth fan.