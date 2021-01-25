Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 25, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Drops Exciting News In A Hilarious IG Post
TV
Lucille Barilla

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi dropped some exciting news via a hilarious Instagram post where she stood alongside some of the most iconic names in television to announce her involvement in the revamped CBS streaming platform that will debut March 4.

The former Jersey Shore star was seen bringing up the rear of a line of celebrities which included Survivor host Jeff Probst, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck). Also seen was CBS newswoman Gayle King, The Late Late Show host James Corden, as well as animated characters Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butthead, and Chase from Paw Patrol.

In the clip, Nicole was seen in an animal-print jacket with a pair of sunglasses atop her head as she climbed to the snowy peak of Paramount Mountain.

"This sucks, I'm too hungover for this," she said to the camera.

The montage ended with all the titles that will be available to stream on the revamped network.

Jersey Shore is owned by the Viacom CBS family of networks which also includes MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Pluto, Showtime, Paramount, CMT, Pop TV, The Smithsonian Channel, The CW, TV Land, and VH1.

Nicole is one of the most recognizable faces from the franchise, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020.

The reality star chose to leave the show after filming scenes for Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, where the whole cast was included in the fun for the November 2019 event. However, after a speech was given by Nicole and castmates Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, the relationship between the women went south. At the close of filming scenes for the series, Nicole looked at MTV's cameras and said she was "done" filming because she felt there was too much drama on the series and it was not fun anymore.

In September of 2020, an announcement was made which revealed all the shows that would be on the new network. Businesswire shared the press release.

In the comments section, MTV quipped that Nicole should be awarded an Oscar for her performance. That sentiment was echoed by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who said his longtime pal killed it with her acting skills.

"Not gonna lie, I thought this was a promo for you being on survivor once I saw Jeff," wrote one fan.

"Where's the beach?" questioned a second follower.

"My husband and I saw it and laughed hysterically. We had to rewind and watch again. I love it!!!!!" claimed a third Instagram user.

"OMG this is everything" penned a fourth fan.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

February 20, 2021

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.