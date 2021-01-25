Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
Kindly Myers Brings The Heat In A Teeny Red String Bikini While Proclaiming She's A 'Boss'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Kindly Myers brought some heat to her Instagram page on Monday with a sizzling new photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her buxom physique by the pool while proclaiming she's a "boss."

In the January 25 update, Kindly was seen going scantily clad in an itty-bitty bikini while enjoying a beautiful day at the pool. She sat on a blue-tiled ledge that fell in the middle of the luxurious outdoor natatorium and struck a provocative pose, angling her booty toward the camera while dipping one leg into the refreshing water below her. A light breeze blew gently through her long platinum locks that cascaded behind her back in loose waves as she turned her head over her shoulder to shoot the lens a smoldering gaze.

The Playboy stunner left her 2.3 million followers drooling as she showcased her ample assets in the teeny red two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear included a skimpy halter-style top that looped tightly around her neck and ribcage, exposing her toned arms, shoulders, and back as she worked the camera. It had a plunging neckline that made for a scandalous display of her voluptuous cleavage, giving the shot a seriously seductive vibe.

Kindly also wore a pair of sexy thong-style bikini bottoms in the same vibrant hue that upped the ante of her pool day ensemble. The racy garment showed off her enviable buns in their entirety thanks to its daringly cheeky design, which also provided a peek at her toned legs and shapely thighs. It had a thin, stringy waistband that fit snugly around her hips, emphasizing her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a glimpse of the model's taut midriff in the steamy snap, much to their delight.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the social media star's latest update with love. It has racked up more than 9,500 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

"Gorgeous babe," one person wrote.

"You're a serious hottie," quipped another fan.

"Beautiful and very sexy," a third follower gushed.

"PERFECTION," praised a fourth admirer, adding a string of four flame emoji to the end of his comment.

Kindly has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Earlier this month, she shared another eye-popping photo that saw her showcasing her flawless figure in a scanty black two-piece that perfectly suited her killer curves. That post also fared extremely well, amassing more than 32,000 likes and 672 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.