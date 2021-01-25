Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe Could Appear On 'Selling Sunset' With Girlfriend Chrishell Stause, Star Predicts
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe could make a cameo on Selling Sunset, the Netflix reality show his new girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, stars in.

The luxury realtor, 39, has been dating the South African dancer, 31, ever since meeting him on the ABC dancing competition. And while her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, never appeared on her reality show, Chrishell's co-star hopes fans will get to see a piece of her romance with Keo when the series picks up for Season 4.

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald told Us Weekly that while there were restrictions with Justin being on rival network NBC, she hopes things can work out with ABC so that Keo can dance his way onto the Netflix hit.

Mary dished that she believes HGTV's Tarek El Moussa also will be shown onscreen in new episodes now that he is engaged to Heather Rae Young.

"I believe he was granted like a certain moment of time," she said of the Flip or Flop star. "He just can't be like a cast member on it. And then Keo, I think, would probably make appearances."

The cast of Selling Sunset pose together.
Netflix

Mary added that she couldn't be happier for Chrishell, whose blindside divorce from Justin played out last season. She added that she met Keo after he planned a sweet "little get together" so that he could introduce himself to Chrishell's friends.

"He really treats her well, which she deserves," Mary said, adding that Keo reminds her of her husband, Romain Bonnet, due to his upbringing and family values.

Mary described Chrishell's new man as a "total legit guy" and said her friend is "head over heels" for him. Because Keo is such a big part of Chrishell's life now, it would be odd to see her life filmed without him.

Keo's DWTS co-star Artem Chigvintsev seemingly got clearance to appear on two networks. In addition to ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Artem regularly appears on his fiancée Nikki Bella's E! reality show, Total Bellas.

And Heather's fiancé Tarek teased that something could be in the works to allow her man to film with her for Netflix while still helming his series on HGTV.

Heather told Entertainment Tonight Tarek "might be jumping on" if there's a Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

"Yeah there might have been a deal made so we'll see…" she teased.

Last July, Tarek's proposal to Heather was also filmed for a special episode of his HGTV show, Flipping 101.

