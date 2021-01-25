Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Saweetie Sizzles In The Ocean Wearing White Bodysuit & Large Hat
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for her love for fashion as well as her designer labels. For her most recent post, she opted for a summery number.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker stunned in a basic white bodysuit. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and back, displaying her decolletage and upper back area. She wrapped a black scarf around the attire that featured a white pattern all over. Saweetie went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicure toes. She wore stylish black Chanel Paris sunglasses that had the designer name on the lenses in white and their signature logo on the temples. Saweetie rocked a large straw hat and styled her dark hair up, leaving the front down to frame her face. She sported long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and accessorized with jeweled earrings.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured from head-to-toe in a black-and-white pic. She posed side-on while standing on a rock in the ocean and gazed directly over her shoulder at the camera lens with a soft expression. The entertainer pushed one leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes. She placed both arms beside her and looked effortlessly gorgeous.

In the next slide, Saweetie was snapped closer up for a beauty shot. She looked in the direction of the camera with a subtle smile while the reflection of the water reflected into her lenses.

In the third and final frame, Saweetie wrapped one hand across her waist while raising the other to her hat. She showcased her side profile by appearing to be fixated on something to her right.

For her caption, she credited Haus of Pinklemonaid for her bodysuit, Chanel for her scarf and shades, Gladys Tamez Millinery for her hat, her makeup artist Deanna Paley, hairstylist Nina J, fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, and the photographer Raen Badua.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 737,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.8 million followers.

"ok giving vintage vibes," one user wrote.

"You look so good, wow," another person shared.

"Looooove these pictures of you oh my gosh," remarked a third fan.

"I love this whole swim fit! I need this swimsuit and the Chanel Sunglasses ASAP!" a fourth admirer commented.

