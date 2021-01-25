Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Pamela Anderson Asks To Be Treated Like A Woman In A Sensual IG Post
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Pamela Anderson asked to be treated like a woman in a sensual Instagram post seen here. Her 1.2 million followers adored her sentiments and hit the "like" button over 16,000 times in approval of both her statement and the images she shared. These fans included one of her sons with Motley Crue drummer ex-husband Tommy Lee, Dylan Jagger. The couple is also parents to Brandon Thomas.

Anderson quoted the writer Anais Nin, a feminist icon who she frequently cites. Anais recorded her experiences and feelings in her diary which was later published in 1966, titled The Diary of Anais Nin. It was a profoundly personal work that was a hit with women said The Anais Nin Foundation.

In the caption, Anderson used a message from the writer's aforementioned tome, which was published when Nin was 63-years-old.

"I, with a deeper instinct, choose a man who compels my strength, who makes enormous demands on me, who does not doubt my courage or my toughness, who does not believe me naïve or innocent, who has the courage to treat me like a woman," wrote Nin.

Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday early, July 31, 2011.
Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Anderson did not say why she chose that particular quote to supplement a slideshow of two photos.

In the snaps, Anderson was seen in images that appeared to have been taken from her time on the television series Baywatch. Her hair was a darker shade of blonde and she appeared to have on the red bathing suit she donned for most of the series.

Her tresses were parted in the middle and worn in soft waves that fell atop her shoulders and down her back. The snap appeared to be taken as the actress turned her head to the left, as her tresses had movement to them.

In a second pic, Anderson looked pensive, with her eyes cast downward. She looked off-camera in a top that was a similar color to the previous snapshot. This had a thicker strap and Pamela's scarlet lips matched her outfit. Behind the actress was a long window covering in white and blue.

Comments were limited to those Instagram users which Anderson personally followed. These included remarks by the following three people.

"So f'n cute," wrote artist Marcus Suarez.

Chuck Zito of Italian Bad Boy Wear used several emoji smiley faces as his statement.

Jesus Billa, also known as Half-Animal and a Cirque Du Soleil Artist, added a heart and a monkey emoji to their commentary.

Just one day earlier, the actress used yet another quote by the writer along with a snap where she was bare-faced and posed against a stark white background, as seen here.

