January 25, 2021
Dasha Mart Sizzles In Blue Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her showing off plenty of skin. The Miami-based model shared a couples of snaps that featured her rocking a tiny blue bikini that left little to the imagination.

Dasha's swimsuit had small butterfly patterns on it. The top was a bandeau style that left plenty of her breasts exposed, barely covering her nipples. The number had thin shoulder straps. The number also featured a seam down the middle which was gathered with a string tied into a bow. The bottoms were also quite revealing, with a thong back and strings tied into bows pulled near her waist.

For accessories, the popular influencer wore a sparkly belly piercing. She styled her long locks straight with a center part.

The model was outside by a swimming pool for the photo shoot. Palm trees and shrubs lined a short wall around the area, and the sun was shining.

In the first snap, Dasha faced the camera. She held her hands behind her neck while looking downward, showing off her hourglass shape. With one leg in front of the other, she flaunted her curvy hips and toned thighs. The pose also gave her online audience a good look at her impressive cleavage and flat abs.

The second picture saw the model from behind at a slight side angle. She stood on the steps that went into the pool. With one hand on the rail and one foot on a step higher than the other, she showcased her perky derrière. She arched her back slightly to accentuate her bustline. Her shapely shoulders were also on display.

Dasha asked her followers to rate her bikini in the caption.

Many comments came from admirers who raved over how hot she looked in the photos, and a few followers rated the swimsuit.

"Every time you always look beautiful," one Instagram user gushed.

"You look fantastic and you are very pretty," a second admirer wrote adding a pink heart emoji.

"Doesn't matter what you wear. Always a 10 on you," a third fan added with several flame emoji.

"Bikini looks amazing on you! Give it a 10!" a fourth fan chimed in.

Dasha took to Instagram a few days ago and flaunted her cleavage in a sexy mini dress. The number was white with red roses on it, and featured buttons up the front. She got flirty with the camera and raised the hem, teasing a look at her thighs while showing off her toned pins.

