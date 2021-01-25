Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Barbara Fialho Flaunts Curves In Soaking Wet Bikini Swimming On Her Back
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Barbara Fialho showed off her flawless curves in a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, in which she gave fans a look at her flawless body in a bikini while swimming. The Victoria's Secret model and musician shared the clip on January 24, where the Brazilian swam on her back in a skimpy black two-piece while seemingly on vacation.

Barbara got soaking wet in what appeared to be a tropical river of crystal clear water. She moved by kicking her legs and stretched both arms out on either side of her head before pushing them down toward her torso. She flashed a big smile and moved closer to several tall trees while someone filmed her from the side.

Barbara wore her long, brunette hair down and it flowed behind her. She flashed plenty of skin in her tiny string two-piece, which was made up of a plain black triangle top with strings tied behind her neck and back. She also revealed plenty of her tanned décolletage.

The 33-year-old paired it with matching skimpy bottoms which sat very low under her navel and had two thin straps over both hips to highlight her flat tummy and impressive abs.

"Paraíso Saudades," she captioned the photo in her native language of Portuguese, alongside a white heart and Mexican flag.

"Paradise, miss you," her caption means in English (via Google Translate).

She also added hashtags including "#Mexico" and "#Tulum" to confirm her location, which she referred to as her "#SecretPlace," and tagged the account of Anthony Tudisco, who filmed the video.

The comments section was packed with impressed messages.

"Wwoow..cool... so pretty pretty pretty," one person commented with two green hearts.

"DIOSAA," another fan commented in Spanish, which translates (per Google Translate) to "Goddess."

"Paraíso indeed," a third comment read.

"Wow!!! You're very swim girl!!!" another wrote with two red hearts and two faces with hearts for eyes.

Barbara's latest grid upload has been viewed more than 12,000 times and attracted thousands of likes in less than 24 hours, proving popular with her more than 601,000 followers.

Her latest video showcased her flawless bikini body just a year and a half after she welcomed her first child.

Barbara gave birth to a baby girl, Maria, in August 2019 with her husband Rohan Marley, the son of legendary musician Bob Marley. The couple announced the news on Instagram, with plenty of her fellow Victoria's Secret models -- including Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, and Candice Swanepoel -- liking the upload.

