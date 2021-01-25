Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
Lyna Perez Dances Around In A Skimpy Pink Bikini For Latest Instagram Video
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 6.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she rocked a barely-there pink bikini. In the clip, she promoted the beverage company Bang Energy, a brand she has worked with and advertised on her Instagram page before. She made sure to tag the organization's Instagram page in the caption of the post, and also included a few close-up shots of a Purple Haze beverage, as well as a moment in which she took a seductive sip of the drink.

Lyna wore a skimpy two-piece for the occasion, and flaunted her curvaceous figure. The video was filmed outdoors, with what looked like a golf course visible in the background, as well as plenty of palm trees and a breathtaking blue sky. She stood on a balcony with wire sides and a brown railing, and the sun shone down on her voluptuous curves.

Her bikini top featured a large cut-out detail over the chest, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Thin straps extended around her neck and back to secure the garment, although her ample assets could barely be contained by the scraps of fabric.

Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, as were her slender arms. She paired the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that likewise left little to the imagination. They dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off plenty of her stomach, and the high-cut sides stretched over her hips in a style that accentuated her incredible legs.

Lyna added a pair of dangling statement earrings as her only accessory, and her long brunette locks were styled in a sassy half-up look with a wavy texture.

She swayed her hips from side to side and posed seductiveley for the camera, even tugging at her bottoms at one point. She spun around, showing off the fact that the bikini was a thong style that left her pert posterior exposed.

Her followers absolutely loved the tantalizing share, and the post received over 116,700 likes within 20 hours of going live. It also racked up 863 comments from her eager audience.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply.

"Perfection every post," another chimed in, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"Perfect Woman. Everyone's fantasy keep being you," a third fan remarked.

"You're so hot!" yet another follower exclaimed, accentuating the compliment with two flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lyna joined forced with two friends, including fellow bombshell Cindy Prado, for a brief dance party in which the trio all wore sexy ensembles that showcased their flawless figures.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.