Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers Teases That Nina May Finally Learn The Truth About Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 25 hint that Port Charles will be hit with some intense developments. Is Nina finally about to learn that Nelle was seemingly her biological daughter?

A new General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter Monday set the stage. The clip suggests that Jax may find himself in a position where he simply cannot continue to lie to Nina any longer. Is he really going to reveal everything about Nelle's death and the necklace she'd had?

During Monday's show, General Hospital teasers indicate that Valentin will stop by Jax's place. He'll ask whether Nina knows what Jax is helping Carly with, and this will surely create some tension.

Whatever it is that Valentin is digging around about, it sounds as if he will leave relatively empty-handed. However, he's not about to go away entirely. According to SheKnows Soaps, he'll try to stir things up once again with the couple during Wednesday's episode.

Spoilers from the new General Hospital preview tease that at some point, there will be an intriguing gathering at the Metro Court. Carly, Michael, Nina, Jax, and Valentin will all be there for some reason.

Michael gets some kind of alert on his phone that requires him to step away. From there, the clip seems to suggest that others in Port Charles will be getting some surprising alerts as well.

As the rest of the group remains at the Metro Court, things will seemingly get quite interesting. General Hospital teasers reveal that Jax will turn to Nina and tell her he can't lie anymore.

It looks as if Carly will be next to Jax as he begins to say this. Not only that, but it seems that she may have a look of surprise on her face as she hears him seemingly prepare to spill the beans.

The caption for the Twitter post suggests that Jax will decide it is time to tell Nina everything. If that's true, things are about to get wild at the Metro Court.

As the week continues, Nina will be seeking answers. Valentin will insert himself into this as much as he can, even though he has no idea what Jax is hiding.

On Friday, she will find herself curious about something. General Hospital spoilers reveal that next Monday, she'll reflect on an opportunity she missed.

Even if Jax seems to feel it's time to tell Nina what he's been hiding, additional General Hospital teasers suggest he'll hold back to some extent. Perhaps he gets interrupted or reveals something far less stunning than the truth about Nelle.

In any case, late next week he'll try to convince Carly that Nina is an ally, not a threat. That would certainly seem to suggest that there are still some details about Nelle that have been kept from Nina.

General Hospital viewers are anxious to see the truth emerge with all of this, and everybody should see some significant developments during the next few days.