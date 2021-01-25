Hannah Brown Reveals She Has Stopped Working Out & Gained Weight Due To 'DWTS' Injury

Hannah Brown revealed that she has not been able to work out due to ongoing issues from her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

The Bachelorette star won the mirrorball trophy with pro partner Alan Bersetn in 2019, but she also took home some lasting injuries.

In a recent Instagram story, Hannah opened up about the toll the ABC celebrity ballroom competition took on her body and how it still affects her today.

The Alabama beauty told fans that the political climate and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her ability to go to the gym and work out. But she added that her health issues stemming from the ABC dance-off have also played a part in her less active lifestyle.

"For the past five months, maybe almost six, I haven't been able to work out like I used to," Hannah revealed to her social media followers, per Us Weekly. "For the first time in my life I feel like I can totally understand somebody who is out of shape and I am right there with you."

The DWTS Season 28 champ revealed that she didn't talk about her health issues sooner because she didn't know how serious they were.

"I am still going to the doctor and trying to figure it out but I think a lot of my body hurting comes from some issues that started on 'Dancing With the Stars' and I just kept going from zero to 100 — I'm either all or nothing — and pushed it too much to where I now have, like, some issues that I am having to deal with," she explained on her Instagram story.

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Hannah has been getting light exercise by going to physical therapy and on short walks and bike rides but is nowhere near her gym "beast mode."

The ABC reality star also noted that people "like to point out" that she has gained weight. And while some people think she looks better with a few extra pounds, she revealed she doesn't feel good because she hasn't been able to work out the way she wants to.

Hannah added that her health is her top priority and plans to "listen" to her body as she eases her way back into tiptop shape.

Before she went on Dancing with the Stars, Hannah mixed up her workouts, with high-intensity interval training (HIIT), boxing, yoga, and dance cardio classes, according to Woman's Day.

She previously admitted that the six-hour DWTS rehearsal was the most physically demanding thing she has ever done, especially since it was on the heels of her stint as The Bachelorette, when her gym time was also put on the back burner.