January 25, 2021
Kindly Myers Wows In A String Bikini: 'Tequila May Not Be The Answer But It's Worth A Shot'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Kindly Myers was back in another string bikini and her followers on Instagram have been loving the sight. The model shared the image to her feed on Sunday afternoon and it has been attracting a ton of attention in the short time since it went live.

Kindly was pictured posing with her figure turned at a slight angle. A geotag in the update indicated that the "Professional Smokeshow" was posing at The Heavyweight Factory. She had both knees and the palm of one hand on the ground while she bent the opposite arm at the elbow and raised it off the ground. Kindly averted her gaze to her side. The beautiful backdrop included plenty of green palm trees and an abundance of sunshine.

She sported a black bathing suit that left little to the imagination. It featured a halterneck style top with thin straps that stretched tightly over her toned shoulders and arms. The piece boasted a pair of tiny, triangular cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still exposing a generous tease of cleavage. There was a white logo on the left cup that helped draw more attention to the model's chest.

She paired the look with a set of tiny bottoms that were equally as hot. The garment's sides were made from a scanty string fabric that tied in bows near her hip bones. The front dipped a few inches below her navel and Kindly's rock hard abs were on full display. It had a sexy, high rise design that allowed the model to show off her shapely thighs. Kindly's side tattoo was also visible thanks to the bikini's sexy cut.

Kindly wore her long blond locks with a center part and voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulder and chest. Her look called for a small amount of bling and she added a diamond ring to one finger. She opted to go barefoot for the photo op.

In her caption, Kindly tagged the account of her photographer in addition to the Heavyweight Factory page. Kindly's fans were so in love with the post that they double-tapped the "like" button over 33,000 times. An additional 600 social media users left comments.

"They are a lot of temptation! those lips. excellent color," one fan gushed with a trio of flames.

"Wayne G was probably talking about Tequila when he said you miss 100% of the shots you don't take...I'm sticking to believing that," another Instagram user added.

"Wow so pretty girl. You are stunning," a third social media user commented.

"Sexy mamacita! Hot like the sun," one more complimented.

