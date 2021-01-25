Hilde Osland Shows Off Curvy Figure In Crop Top & Tight Pants

Australian bombshell Hilde Osland might be pregnant, but she is not letting that stop her from looking stylish. On Monday, she shared an update that featured her flaunting her booty and baby bump in a flirty crop top and pair of tight pants.

Hilde looked like she was dressed for a relaxing day. Her shirt was white with long sleeves and a hood. It was cropped at her ribs, giving the perfect opportunity to display her growing belly. Her pants were bright blue with a high waistline and thick white stripes around the ankles. She completed her outfit with a pair of white trainers.

The model wore her luscious blond locks down in waves.

For accessories, she sported hoop earrings, a dangle bracelet and a ring.

The update consisted of four snaps that caught her outdoors posing next to a large tree with a few other trees visible behind her.

The first picture captured all of Hilde's body as she posed next to the tree with one foot on the trunk. The camera captured her from a side angle as she gazed at the lens. With an arch in her back, she flaunted the curve of her derrière as well as her baby bump.

Hilde smiled at the camera in the second frame, which was a closeup of her pretty face. She held one hand near her face as the wind blew a few strands across her lips and chin.

The model showed off her booty in the third photo. With her back to the lens, she looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile.

In the last snapshot, Hilde flashed a smile while she flaunted her bump. She leaned her back against the tree while resting one hand on her thigh.

The post was a hit, with more than 24,000 of Hilde's admirers hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hilde asked her followers which image they liked the most in the caption.

Many of her fans chimed in with their opinions.

"1, 2, 3 and 4 every day you look more beautiful," one Instagram user wrote, adding pink heart emoji.

"Hildee you still look just as gorgeous in all the pics," a second comment read.

"Wow so beautiful and simply stunning as always," a third admirer added with several red heart emoji.

"Good morning beautiful and lovely lady... I will pick picture number 4 please... be safe and take care!" a fourth follower commented.

Hilde showed off more skin in a post she shared earlier in the month. She sported a mint green bikini that featured ruffles while she posed on the beach.