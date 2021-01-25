Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Goes Braless Underneath A Revealing White Top With Lace-Up Embellishments
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram update, fitness trainer and model Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.6 million followers with a sizzling trio of snaps taken outdoors. She stood in front of a cinderblock wall with concrete beneath her feet, and the simple background provided the perfect backdrop for her sexy ensemble to shine.

She tagged the label Generation Outcast clothing in the first image, suggesting that at least some of her ensemble came from that particular brand. Yaslen flaunted her ample assets in a white cropped top that left little to the imagination. The garment had a half-turtleneck that extended about an inch up her delicate neck, and short sleeves that left her slender arms exposed.

The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and Yaslen appeared to have gone braless underneath the top, making the look even sexier. The piece featured lace-up detailing on both sides, starting out narrow near her armpits and extending as it approached the hem of the top. The detail left a serious amount of skin on display, flaunting her sideboob and underboob in the daring ensemble.

The hem of the shirt came to just below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach exposed. She also wore a pair of light-wash denim jeans that had a slightly looser fit. She hooked both thumbs in the pockets of the bottoms for the first shot, tugging the pants down slightly as she gazed seductively at the camera.

The denim clung to her sculpted thighs before transforming into a looser fit over her lower legs, and she finished off the look with a silver watch on one wrist and a pair of sneakers.

For the second shot, she showcase the back of her sexy outfit. The pants were high-waisted, accentuating her hourglass shape, and featured two massive cut-out details on the back. One cut-out exposed a portion of her thigh, while the other revealed an even bigger slice of her bronzed skin, just below her peachy posterior. She also had a small backpack with her, one strap slung effortlessly over her shoulder.

For the third and final share, she hooked a finger in the belt loop of her jeans, tugging it down until a hint of her underwear was visible. Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 49,600 likes as well as 471 comments in just 16 hours.

"Glutes so toned they ripped through the jeans," one fan wrote, complimenting Yaslen's physique.

"Wow perfection," another follower commented.

"Seriously...... GODDESS," a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen gave her followers a glimpse into her routine by showing a shot of her meal prepping, as well as a close-up of the foods she prepared for the week. For the occasion, she wore a cropped T-Shirt and high-waisted gray Calvin Klein underwear.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.