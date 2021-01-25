Lucia Javorcekova Goes Topless For Risqué New Instagram Post

Lucia Javorcekova shared a risqué post on January 24 with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. The Slovakian model treated fans to a smoking-hot snapshot of herself as she posed topless in nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom.

The saucy snap showed Lucia posing at the beach. She knelt on the fine, white sand with her thighs parted. Opting to go topless, she crossed her right arm over her chest and covered her shapely breasts. Plenty of underboob was on display. She raised her other arm and looked straight into the camera, smiling brightly with her pearly whites showing.

The bright blue sky filled with clouds, and several rock formations comprised her background. A glimpse of the sea was also visible in the shot. According to the geotag, she was at the lovely Tulum Beach in Mexico. Avid supporters of the internet personality know that she has been in the country since early December of last year. Lucia only wore an animal-print bikini bottom with string ties on the sides. The front was pretty low-cut, displaying plenty of her toned midsection. The high leg cuts helped elongate her lean thighs. Viewers gushed over her taut tummy and sculpted abs. The side of her pert booty was just visible as well.

The influencer's brunette locks appeared to be damp from swimming. She left her long hair down and let it cascade over her shoulders. She also sported a couple of bracelets as accessories.

In the caption, Lucia described her pose as "too hot." She also urged her fans to check out her site for more exclusive content and added relevant emoji to her message.

In less than a day of being published on the social media platform, the newest addition to her page gained more than 107,000 likes and 780 comments. A lot of her fans and followers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Many of them raved about her insanely sexy body, while others praised her beauty and flawless skin.

One devotee described Lucia as "the most beautiful woman in the world."

"You are so sexy and attractive. What an extraordinary woman. You look amazing! I love it," gushed a second admirer.

"Holy moly!!! You are just ridiculously stunning! Thank you for the posts!! They inspire me daily," wrote a third social media user, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

"I love your smile. You are so pretty," added a fourth follower.