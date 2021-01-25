Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Sara Underwood Shares A Smoking Hot Series Of Snaps Rocking Various Revealing Looks
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she rocked a revealing collection of looks. The steamy pictures had a theme to them — all included Sara posing in a way that showed her gazing out into the distance, and she mentioned in the caption that she selected the photos as a response to the individuals critiquing her for voicing her beliefs.

In the first shot, Sara wore a white bralette and a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes with distressed detailing all along the back and a frayed hem. The pants highlighted her pert posterior, and she accessorized with a straw hat that was resting on her back. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low bun as she stood in the sunshine, her pale skin illuminated.

She wore a semi-sheer white mini dress for the second photo, in which she posed in front of the truck cabin she and partner Jacob Witzling had created. She added some edgy vibes to the ensemble with her choice of footwear, a pair of chunky black boots.

For the third image, she added a burst of color, wearing skimpy red booty shorts and a matching sports bra, as well as a red headband to keep her hair out of her face. She stood atop a hill with a breathtaking view of the mountains.

Sara got silly with the fourth image, posing in a barely-there white bodysuit with cut-outs and semi-sheer panels. She had what appeared to be a green face mask on her flawless features and stood barefoot in the woods, clutching her dog in one hand.

She finished off the smoking-hot update with a trio of snaps in which she rocked different sexy tops paired with jeans or Daisy Dukes for casual yet sexy looks.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 98,200 likes within 15 hours of going live. It also received 811 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"The savagery," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji, loving Sara's sassy post.

"Don't ever lose your sense of humor! Love your fight!" another follower chimed in.

"Just perfect," a third fan remarked.

"Love these pics. Absolutely beautiful," yet another commented, including a single praise hands emoji in the compliment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a post in which she rocked high-waisted jeans and a ruffled pink crop top. She went braless underneath the top and had her blond locks styled in pigtails for the sizzling snaps.

