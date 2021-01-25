Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Abby Dowse Sizzles In Sexy Lingerie & Undone Jeans For Sultry Instagram Share
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy selfie captured indoors in which she rocked a bold ensemble.

At least a portion of her outfit was from the brand Dolls Kill, as she tagged the label's Instagram page in the picture. Abby stood in the middle of a space that was filled with natural light courtesy of some nearby windows. A white couch topped with pillows was positioned behind her, and a chic side table rounded out the seating area.

Though the space itself was neutral, Abby's outfit incorporated plenty of eye-catching shades. She started off the look with a lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The top, which appeared to be more of an unstructured bralette type of undergarment, featured two triangular cups with a large heart in the middle of each one. The piece was crafted from white fabric trimmed with a vibrant red hue, and thin red straps extended over her shoulders. The piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage, as well as her toned abs.

She paired the bralette with matching underwear that likewise had a large heart right in the middle of the patch of fabric, and straps that extended over her hips, highlighting her curves.

She layered a pair of heavily distressed jeans over the set, leaving them unbuttoned for a sultry vibe. The bottoms featured large patches of distressed detailing over her thighs and shins, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin peeking through the shreds of fabric. The denim was cuffed at the bottom, an inch or so above her ankles.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of red sneakers and a bandana tied around her hair to resemble a headband. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in a voluminous, effortlessly wild look, and she added a few layered necklaces as well as a bracelet on each wrist for a bit of sparkle.

Abby's gaze was focused on her phone as she captured a steamy selfie, holding the cell phone with one hand while she raised her other hand above her head, flashing a peace sign.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 25,700 likes as well as 533 comments within four hours of going live.

"You know it's gonna be a great week when it starts with you looking this good," one fan wrote.

"So gorgeous," another chimed in, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

"Smoking hot!" a third fan remarked, accentuating the compliment with a flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby thrilled her audience with another sexy snap in which she rocked barely-there lingerie. For that particular update, she wore a set incorporating mesh panels and delicate embellishments, posing in a bedroom with her assets on full display.

