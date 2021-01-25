Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

January 25, 2021
Adele Celebrates The Anniversary Of Her Iconic Album '21': 'Happy 10 Years Old Friend'
Music
Lucille Barilla

Adele celebrated the anniversary of her iconic album 21 with a post on Instagram where she spoke about the impact that record made not only on her career but the lives of those it touched upon its release in 2011. In a post seen here, the songstress reflected on 21, which topped the charts in more than 30 countries upon release and became the world's best-selling album of the year in both 2011 and 2012, as reported by NME.

Adele admitted in a caption that accompanied a slideshow of three black and white images that it was crazy how little she remembered from the experience of making that album and how she felt a decade ago. She also thanked her fans from the bottom of her heart for letting her into their lives and letting her music be a soundtrack.

They in turn told the songstress how much her work has influenced them throughout the years.

"Not me thinking this was an album announcement," wrote one fan, who is eagerly awaiting new music from Adele.

The singer revealed during her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in October 2020 that her upcoming volume of tunes was not yet finished. Fans are hopeful for a 2021 release.

Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Kevin Winter

"Best recorded music of the century, love you girl," penned a second follower.

"I remember listening to 'First Love' on MySpace all those years ago when I was just 17 and thinking how special you were. 10 years on and I've been lucky enough to see you perform on every tour. Thanks for being amazing and for all the memories of belting your tunes out on full blast and singing along like a crazy woman. You're the best," added a third fan.

Adele posted three black and white images taken during the album cover's photo shoot.

The first was the cover of 21, where Adele leaned on her right palm with her eyes closed. Her hair was brushed back away from her forehead and her eyes were cast downward.

In the second snap, the singer changed hands and leaned on her left. Her eyes were open wide as she glanced off-camera.

The third image showed the young woman seated on a floor. She wore a long-sleeved black sweater and paired it with plaid pants. The legs were cuffed up to show her ankles. Adele laughed in the snap, her nose crinkled with happiness.

She likely did not know at the time these pictures were shot the impact 21 would have on the recording industry. In 2012, Adele made history at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards by winning six trophies and matching Beyonce's record for winning the most awards by a female artist in one night, according to the official Grammy site.

She also broke Michael Jackson's record by becoming the youngest artist to take home six gramophones at the age of 24. Jackson was just 25 when he accomplished the same feat with Thriller.

Latest Headlines

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021

Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms 

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

February 20, 2021

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

February 20, 2021

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.