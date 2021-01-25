Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Davina McCall, 53, Wows In White Dress With Thigh-High Slit, Reacts To Troll Who Insists She's Too 'Old'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

British television presenter Davina McCall took to Instagram to give fans another update. The former Big Brother host is currently a panelist on the U.K.'s edition of The Masked Singer alongside singer Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, and showed off what she wore during the latest episode over the weekend.

McCall stunned in a white dress that had a small black spotty detailing all over. The item of clothing featured thin white straps and was relatively low-cut, displaying her decolletage area. The left side had a thigh-high slit, which helped show off more of her legs. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of dark polish. She accessorized with a bracelet and styled her dark hair up with a full fringe. McCall is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoo inked on her left wrist.

The 52-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain white wall down what was seemingly a hallway. McCall was captured fairly side-on and placed one hand on her hip, resting the other beside her. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a cheeky mouth-open expression and looked incredible.

In the next slide, McCall used a sparkly filter that lit up her attire. She kept one hand on her hip and looked at the camera with a smile on her face.

In the third and final frame, McCall took a selfie of herself sitting down while on the set of The Masked Singer. Next to her appeared to be Ora. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the panel has see-through plastic walls next to each of them to protect themselves.

For her caption, she credited her fashion stylists Abigail White and Angie Smith, makeup artist Cheryl Phelps-Gardiner, and hairstylist Michael Douglas for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 65,300 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

"Bloody HELL look at you," one user wrote.

"Beautiful as always my darling xxx," another person shared.

"Omg you look amazing! You're getting younger every day," remarked a third fan.

"Stunning... So is the dress," a fourth admirer commented.

Despite a lot of love on Instagram, McCall did receive a negative message from a troll on Twitter who said she was an "old over sun-kissed women" who is a "wrinkly crinkly."

McCall soon responded in the best way.

"Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun," she tweeted, adding numerous crying with laughter face emoji.

