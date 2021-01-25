Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Lydia Farley Wears Sweatpants Pulled Down While Sporting Sunny Yellow String Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette beauty Lydia Farley lit up her Instagram page with an update that featured her modeling a sunny yellow bikini. She added an extra dose of sex appeal to the photo shoot by sporting a pair of sweatpants worn low on her hips.

The top to Lydia's swimsuit was a bandeau style with widely spaced shoulder straps. The bottoms were a skimpy string style with skinny straps tied into loopy bows which sat high near her waist.

Lydia's sweatpants were black and had a drawstring tied into a bow. They were pulled down to just above her crotch, revealing her lower abdomen. She also wore a white button-up shirt which draped off her shoulders in the first image.

The model styled her hair straight, and she accessorized with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Lydia's update consisted of two pictures which captured her on what appeared to be a deck. Part of a rock wall was visible behind her as well as a wooden ceiling overhead.

In the first frame, the camera captured Lydia from the front as she posed with her hands on a railing behind her. She sported a smile while standing with one leg crossed in front of the other. Her hourglass figure was on full show, and it looked as though her hips were barely holding up the sweatpants. The bikini top hugged her ample chest, and a small tattoo on her lower hip drew the eye to her sexy curves.

The second picture was similar, again showing the model from the front as she posed with her hands on the railing. She gazed at the camera, with a slight arch in her back as she flaunted her trim midsection and flat tummy.

In the caption, Lydia asked her followers which photo they preferred.

Some of them had a favorite.

"If I have to choose. I would say #1. Love that look on your face," one admirer wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face emoji.

"I can't think which is better, I am simply captivated by your beauty," a second fan noted.

"Both you look beautiful and gorgeous love," a third Instagram user chimed in.

"You have a perfect body but the eyes are the most beautiful," a fourth follower added with several emoji that included faces blowing kisses.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lydia showed off her flat abs in an update which saw her wearing a cropped sweater and a pair of mid-rise jeans while she posed beside a swimming pool.

