January 25, 2021
Nicky Gile Rocks A Bikini And Unbuttoned Jeans In New Instagram Video
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile has been serving up some sexy content on Instagram lately that shows off her insanely toned physique, and today's post did not disappoint. In the latest share, the American model wore a tiny pink bikini set and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.

Nicky sported a scanty bikini top that barely covered her ample assets. The garment was padded and had a ruched design along the base. It also featured strings that went around the nape of her neck, with another pair of thin straps tied around her back. The top's cups had a large gap between each other, since her bust stretched out the piece.

She wore light blue pants that were unbuttoned to showcase a glimpse of her thong. From what was visible, the hottie sported matching bottoms that also had a ruched design. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung high to her waist, accentuating her slender hips. As for the jeans, they had a loose fit and a straight cut. She completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers.

In the short clip, the 27-year-old influencer was on the sidewalk in her skimpy bathing suit. She stood on one side of the frame while holding a skateboard with her right hand. The babe raised her left hand on top of her head as she gazed into the distance.

Nicky swayed her hips and placed her board on the ground. She then sat on her toy, rolling it forward and back. The bombshell picked up the Bang Energy drink and stretched her right leg as she drank the canned beverage. She placed her drink on the floor and faced the camera with a big smile on her face. Sunlight poured over her body, making her skin glow.

The bright blue sky with clouds, palm trees, and buildings were all seen in the background.

Nicky kept her blond hair down and styled straight. She let the long strands hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her breasts. She included a pink hat and several rings in her sexy ensemble.

In the caption, Nicky gave credit to Bang Energy by tagging the company's Instagram page and CEO. She also added two relevant hashtags.

A lot of her social media fans adored the new addition. As of this writing, it has earned more than 7,300 likes and 180-plus comments. Some of her fans had the urge to compliment the internet personality, flocking the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful. Others were content with using emoji to express their thoughts.

"What a great smile!!!! Sorry for always saying it!!! It's mesmerizing!!!" gushed a fan.

"Hottest skater I've ever seen," wrote another admirer.

