Saweetie Dazzles Barefoot In Low-Cut Jeweled Dress With Thigh-High Slit

FornnnnSaweetie took to Instagram to give fans another update. The rapper is known for upping her fashion game and put on a drop-dead gorgeous display for her most recent post.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker dazzled in a white down that featured jewels and sequins embroidered all over. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The dress also had a thigh-high slit on the left side, showcasing more of her leg. Saweetie went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She rocked long acrylic nails and accessorized herself with small stud earrings. Saweetie is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and wore her hair in curls. She pulled her locks up into a bun and left the front down to her face.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured in front of a rocky cliff. She stretched her arms out behind her and rested her hands on the rocky wall. The entertainer pushed her left leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes. Sweetie tilted her head up and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was captured closer up with one hand resting on her upper thigh while the other was raised to her forehead. Saweetie gazed down at the ground and showed off her effortless beauty.

In the third and final frame, she appeared to be concentrated while walking on the unbalanced rocky surface with her arms lifted.

For her caption, Saweetied credited the designer Dany Mizrachi for her attire.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 925,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.8 million followers.

"THAT'S THAT SH*T IM TALKING ABOUT," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"Yes ma'am this is so cute," another person shared.

"Omg queen you're literally soo beautiful i can't, icy gang," remarked a third fan.

"Girl u look so beautiful man I'm obsessed," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a five-piece custom Gucci set created by Dapper Dan. Saweetie expressed it was "carefully constructed" to fit her "caramel body curves" and complemented her bubblegum pink hair color. She accessorized herself with gold necklaces and large hoop earrings while wearing really long acrylic nails that matched her locks.