January 25, 2021
Beau Clark Shares Stunning Photo of Stassi Schroeder Just After She Gave Birth To Baby Hartford
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Beau Clark shared a series of photos of Hartford Charlie Rose, the baby girl he welcomed two weeks ago with wife Stassi Schroeder.

In a new post to his Instagram page, the former Vanderpump Rules star dropped six snapshots which gave fans a look at his life as a proud papa, as well as a beautiful picture of his wife shortly after she gave birth to their daughter.

The photo share included a full-face view of the newborn as she frowned at the camera while sucking on a pacifier. The next pic showed Beau holding Hartford as they both wore Los Angeles Rams gear in honor of Beau's favorite NFL team.

There was also a shot of baby Hartford peacefully resting on her daddy's chest. And another featured the couple's dog, Refund, in protective mode as he napped while lying with his head pressed right against Hartford's bassinet.

The final slide was the showstopper. The photo featured new mom Stassi lying in a hospital bed with Hartford pressed against her chest shortly after she gave birth to her. Stassi stared straight at the camera in the raw shot while her daughter peeped her eyes open as she bonded with her mama.

You can see all of Beau's photos in his Instagram post below.

Fans reacted to Beau's slideshow in the comments section, with many zeroing in on that final photograph and how in love Stassi looks with her daughter. Others noted how beautiful the Next Level Basic author looked, with several fans comparing her to actress Sharon Stone.

"Stassi has never looked more gorgeous than that last pic," one fan wrote.

"That last photo of [Stassi] is GORGEOUS! Frame that," another added.

"The last pic with Stassi is really stunning," another wrote. "Raw emotion. It's an incredible experience, giving birth."

'The picture of her and Stassi is beautiful," another user wrote. "Congrats to the both of you."

Another follower wanted to know how it is possible for one to look "so flawless" right after labor.

While Stassi displayed the natural beauty of a new mother, she did previously admit that she wanted a healthy glow in the delivery room. About a week before she delivered her baby, Stassi shared a snap of a sloppy self-tanning job she did at home, during which she missed half of her hand with the tanner.

"Attempted to self-tan yesterday in case I go into labor. Turned out great!" she joked on her Instagram story. "Realizing I'm gonna leave a self-tanner trail in the hospital bed. And that these splotchy hands are gonna be in all my photos."

