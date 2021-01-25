Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Gabriella Abutbol Rollerblades In A Thong And Pigtails
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Gabriella Abutbol got some much needed rollerblading practice in over the weekend when she strapped on her quad skates and rolled around what appeared to be her driveway. The 25-year-old social media model was unsteady on her feet and almost fell over several times, as she flaunted her fit figure in skimpy thong bikini bottoms and a crop top in an Instagram upload.

The sunny video began with Gabriella sitting down as she tied her white skates, which featured bright turquoise laces and pink wheels. She stood up after getting on her knees and rolled away from the camera. Her locks were styled in pigtails. She showed off her pert booty and allover tan in plain bottoms with thin string ties over both hips.

She rocked the thong bottoms with a matching skintight crop top, which plunged low at the chest and tied in the middle. The skimpy top showcased her toned midsection and large tattoo on her left side. Gabriella paired it with knee-high white socks with three black stripes around the top.

"Shoot! I'm off-roading," Gabriella joked after veering off the concrete and into the dirt, before she got back on flat ground.

The Instagram influencer almost lost her balance multiple times and skated past a can of energy drink, which she promoted in the caption. She also joked that she was going to be so good the next time her 1.8 million followers saw her that she'd be "doing twirls" on her skates.

The comments section was flooded with messages.

"This is so cute," one person wrote alongside two double heart emoji.

"God I love you," another commented with a sideways crying laughing emoji and a heart.

"DAMN YOU ARE GORGEOUS!!!" a third comment read in all caps with several faces with tongues out.

"Hilarious and gorgeous at the same time," a fourth person wrote with a crying laughing emoji and heart eye face.

The upload was a hit. It received more than 250 comments, 14,000-plus likes, and was viewed over 104,200 times in under 16 hours.

The video followed another booty-baring post from the star which set pulses racing. Earlier this month, Gabriella posed on her knees in front of a popcorn machine for three stunning photos. She pulled down the back of her ripped blue jeans with both hands and showed off her tattoo.

"If you can tell your past self anything, what would it be?" she asked in the caption.

