Madison Woolley Flaunts Perky Buns In Thong Bikini While Reading A Book At The Beach

Madison Woolley gave fans something to talk about with a new Instagram post on Monday, January 25. The 22-year-old model and entrepreneur took to her feed to share a sexy snapshot of her rocking a skimpy thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Madison sported a scanty black two-piece swimsuit. The set included a tiny top with thin strings tied behind her neck and another pair of straps tied around her back. It also had triangle cups and a plunging neckline which exposed some cleavage.

She wore matching bottoms that did more revealing than covering up. Like the top, it had thin straps, which were tied on the sides of her waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. The back portion of the thong had a gathered detail in the middle, and it displayed her perky booty, while the color of her bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

In the saucy snap, Madison could be seen rocking her scanty attire at the beach. She lay on her front on a white towel spread on the fine, white sand. The babe bent her knees and crossed her legs with her toes pointing upward. She propped herself up on her elbows, and her head rested on her left hand as she read a book. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin, making it glow.

The blue sky and the shoreline filled with beachgoers comprised her background. A glimpse of the ocean, lush greenery, and buildings were also visible.

Madison accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings, a bangle, and a ring. She parted her blond locks in the center and left the short strands down in a mostly straight hairstyle.

The Australian influencer added a short caption. Per the geotag, she was at the famous Bondi Beach. Longtime followers of the model know that she adores spending time at the location, as it features in many of her social media uploads.

The new addition to her feed quickly became a hit. The image gained over 10,100 likes and 105-plus comments in just a few hours of posting. Madison's online supporters took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. Many told her how beautiful she looked, while other fans gushed over her body.

"Wouldn't mind starting my new week this way," one of her fans commented.

"Your soles are perfect! You really are so gorgeous and hot," gushed another admirer.

"A mood. You look so chilled and so beautiful," a third follower wrote.