January 25, 2021
Abby Dowse Slays In NSFW Lingerie Set That Leaves Little To The Imagination: 'Wild Lil Lady'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Abby Dowse had her fans drooling when she recently updated her social media feed. The model took to Instagram over the weekend to flaunt her impressive physique in some barely there lingerie. The pic added some heat to her page, which is already filled with scorching images, prompting her 2.8 million followers to show her some love.

The Australian babe looked smoking hot as she posed in a white bedroom flooded with light. Behind her, sheer drapes filtered the sunlight for a soft romantic feel and enveloped her in its glow. The white furniture, including the bed, nightstand, and bedside lamp, also deflected the light.

As for Abby, she modeled her outfit like a queen. With her hands behind her head, she smoldered as she looked at the camera. The blonde bombshell angled her hips, sucked in her stomach, and thrust out her breasts, flaunting her enviable curves to perfection.

Abby also tilted her face as she gazed at the lens. She appeared to be fluffing up her wild mane as she provocatively widened her eyes and slightly parted her pouty lips for a sultry snap.

The influencer rocked a lacy bra with underwire support. The cups helped to mold and shape her already bountiful bust. She showcased her ample cleavage and glowing décolletage in the risqué lingerie.

On her lower half, Abby sported a scanty thong. The lacy straps sat high on her waist and highlighted her curvy hips and toned thighs.

Abby put her diminutive waist on display with the help of a garter belt around her midsection. The suspenders dangled down her thighs enticingly as she put one leg in front of the other. The racy piece of lingerie drew attention to her chiseled abs and hourglass proportions by cinching in at her waist.

Abby styled her platinum locks to frame her face in a straight-out-of-bed look. Some of her tresses fell down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Wisps of hair also floated around her stunning face.

The social media star's fans showered her with attention, with the post quickly racking up more than 51,000 likes. It also accumulated a slew of comments from people who adored the offering.

"Oh my," gushed one fan, following their statement with a proposal.

"Will you marry me?" they asked the blonde.

Another person waxed lyrical about this aspect of her personality.

"Very gorgeous lady, and I love the wild side," they complimented her.

A third Instagrammer was blown away by her beauty.

"My god! You have some wow factor!" they raved before adding flame and heart emoji.

