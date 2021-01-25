Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Deborah Tramitz Wishes Fans 'Happy Sunday' In Sexy Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Socks
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Deborah Tramitz gave her 1 million-plus Instagram followers a weekend treat when she showed off her incredible physique in a hot new share. The model looking smoking-hot as she went scantily clad while wishing her fans a "happy Sunday."

In the double-pic update, the German beauty was seen sitting on her knees on a cozy gray couch that was covered in several plush cushions. She angled her body slightly in profile to the camera for the first photo and wore a huge smile across her face as she gazed into the distance toward the right side of the frame. In the second photo, Deborah faced the opposite direction while striking a similar pose, that time while tugging at a strand of her long brown locks in a sensual manner.

The social media star looked like a total hottie as she worked the lens in a set of skimpy lingerie from BumBum that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. She rocked a solid black bra with a deep neckline that left her decolletage bare and exposed her ample cleavage. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage as well as underwire-style cups that helped to further accentuate the busty display.

Deborah teamed her bra with a pair of skimpy lace panties that took her racy outfit to the next level. The semi-sheer garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her bombshell curves and shapely thighs. It also had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

Deborah added an oversized white button-up shirt as an extra layer to her ensemble, though left it completely open to give her followers a good look at her ample assets. She also sported a pair of ribbed thigh-high stockings and wrapped a dainty gold chain around her waist to give the look a hint of bling.

Followers quickly took note of the model's skin-baring Instagram share. It has racked up more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments in less than 24 hours of going live.

"Simply stunning," one person wrote.

"Omg girl, you are on fire," remarked another fan.

"What is it like being a goddess?" a third follower asked.

"So hot and sexy," gushed a fourth admirer.

Deborah recently steamed up her page with an eye-popping throwback snap in which she rocked a black string bikini while working on her tan. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it more than 33,000 likes and 545 comments to date.

