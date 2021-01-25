Kara Del Toro Teases A Glimpse Of Sideboob As She Goes Braless Underneath A Slinky Backless Dress

Kara Del Toro proved yet again that she looks good in just about anything. The model traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a flirty dress for her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The Maxim hottie shared three photos of herself rocking the slinky frock in the latest addition to her feed, which went live on Sunday, January 24. The photo op was staged outside, where she was seen posing outside of a large white building next to a set of tall bushes.

The 28-year-old stood with her back to the camera in all three snaps and gathered her long, light brown locks in the first photo while closing her eyes in a blissful manner. She let them spill down her back in loose waves for the second image before running her perfectly manicured fingers through them in the third.

Kara looked hotter than ever as she rocked a gorgeous Lovers and Friends dress from Revolve that hugged her bombshell curves in all of the right ways. The number was in a deep, chocolate brown color that complemented her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the garment's revealing style. It featured a low-cut cowl neckline that offered a peek at the model's ample cleavage, while its thin spaghetti straps drew attention to her toned arms. It also had a sexy, backless design and wide armholes that teased a glimpse of sideboob as she went braless underneath the garment, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The piece proceeded to cinch in at Kara's waist before flowing down to the middle of her calves. It clung tightly to her perky derriere, which was further accentuated by a flattering ruching detail.

She completed the look by slinking the thin strap of a white purse over her shoulder and slipped into a pair of brown croc-print mules with a high, chunky heel. The model also accessorized with a single cuff bracelet and hoop earrings to give the ensemble some bling.

Kara's 1.6 million followers seemed thrilled by her glam look, with dozens hitting up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

"This dress is stunning, love that color!!" one person gushed.

"You look very stylish," praised another fan.

"You are so perfect," a third follower remarked, adding a single red heart to the end of her comment.

"GODDESS," quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 32,000 likes within 11 hours of going live.