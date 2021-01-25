Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Alexina Graham Does 'Fortnite' Dance In A Neon Pink Bikini In 'Silly' Video
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Alexina Graham brought some "silly fun" to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 24. The Victoria's Secret Angel danced away the Sunday Scaries in a new video while showing some skin in a skimpy bikini.

The 30-year-old stood in front of a large, open window in the short clip that was set to the tune "Venus" by Bananarama. She spread her legs apart and swayed her hips from side to side while swinging her arms around her body.

Her fiery red locks spilled messily around her face as she performed the dance move known as the "Floss," which was made popular by the video game Fortnite. She appeared to lose her balance at the end of the reel, falling back toward the glass while letting out a smile chuckle.

Alexina may not have exactly nailed the move, however, she certainly seemed to impress her followers with her look for the performance. She rocked nothing more than a neon pink bikini as she attempted the iconic dance that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The British beauty stunned in the vibrant swimwear that popped against her tan. It included an underwire-style top with spaghetti straps and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame. The piece also featured a deep v-neckline that showed off Alexina's bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage, giving the look a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, Alexina sported a pair of simple bikini bottoms in the same bold hue. The garment showed off her long, lean legs thanks to its cheeky cut, while its low-rise waistband offered a glimpse at her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Its thick straps fit snugly around her hips, helping to highlight her tiny waist and killer curves.

Fans seemed to love seeing Alexina's silly side, as evidenced by the 14,000-plus likes that the video has already accrued. An additional 117 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the catwalk queen.

"You're so cute," one person wrote.

"Thanks for the smiles," quipped another fan.

"Your neighbors must love being your neighbors," a third follower joked.

"Ahahahaha, best thing I've seen all week," added a fourth admirer.

Alexina took a more relaxing approach to the weekend last Saturday when she enjoyed a relaxing night in with a delectable meal while clad in a plush robe. The model shared a snap from the casual evening that was also popular with her fans, earning over 29,000 likes and 212 comments to date.

