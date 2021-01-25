Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Voluptuous Assets & Buxom Curves In A Barely There Chanel Bikini

Alexa Dellanos is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model returned to her account on Sunday, January 24 to show off her buxom curves in barely fitting swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up.

The photo was snapped in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where Alexa was seen posing inside a luxurious room that was illuminated by the natural light that flooded in through the open windows outside of the frame. She raised both arms up and ran her hands through her long, blond locks while propping one elbow on the wall next to her and pushing her hips out to the side. Her plump lips were pursed in a sultry manner as she focused her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her, gazing intently at it with a smoldering gaze.

The social media star looked ready to head outside and work on her tan, as she was clad in the tiniest string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The racy two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps and a deep scoop neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage -- though that was just the beginning of Alexa's jaw-dropping display.

The garment also featured a set of minuscule cups that were emblazoned with the Chanel logo and covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, leaving a scandalous amount of underboob spilling out as she worked the lens.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more. Fans were treated to a look at her dangerous curves in the tiny number, as it boasted a high-cut design that left her hips and shapely thighs completely bare. It had a string waistband as well that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her hourglass silhouette, flat tummy, and abs.

Alexa also sported a stack of gold bangle bracelets to give her skimpy swimwear look a hint of bling.

Many of the beauty's 2.6 million followers took a moment to show some love for Alexa, with many hitting up the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Body goals," one person wrote, adding a string of flame emoji to the end of her comment.

"You keep getting hotter," declared another fan.

"Baby you're so beautiful," a third follower praised.

"Girl of my dreams," quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 65,000 likes after just five hours of going live.