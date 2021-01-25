Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 25, 2021
NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Land Zach LaVine For Reddish, Snell & Three Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster Deal
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Zach LaVine and his future with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls haven't made LaVine available on the trading block, but with their struggle to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season, many people are expecting him to receive strong interest before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the potential suitors of LaVine this season is the Atlanta Hawks.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea between the Hawks and the Bulls that would pair LaVine with Trae Young in Atlanta. In the proposed scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes Cam Reddish, Tony Snell, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine.

Though it would cost them a young and promising talent in Reddish and three future draft assets, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Hawks, especially if they are serious about ending their playoff drought this year.

"You can never have too much talent on your roster in the NBA and regardless of position, acquiring Zach LaVine would do wonders for this Hawks team. At full strength, they are not only one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA, but they are already a high-scoring, offensive-minded team centered around Trae Young. Adding LaVine to the mix only bolsters their firepower on the offensive end of the court and gives the Hawks a very dynamic one-two punch in Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Both of these guys are All-Star talents and paired up together, they could complement one another really well."

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a three point shot over Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks on his way to a game-high 35 points at the United Center on December 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Getty Images | Jonathan Daniel

LaVine would be an incredible addition to Atlanta, giving them another All-Star-caliber player that would help Young carry the team this season. Aside from being a prolific scorer, he would also boost their performance in terms of playmaking, rebounding, and floor-spacing. This season, he's averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine likely wouldn't have any problem sharing the backcourt with a ball-dominant superstar like Young. He might not make the Hawks an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but if he meshes well with Young, Clint Capela, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Danilo Gallinari, they would have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs this year.

Latest Headlines

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.