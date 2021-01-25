Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Ireland Baldwin Tugs Down Her Pants To Show Off Her Lace Panties, Butt, And Tattoo
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Ireland Baldwin exposed a lot of skin while unveiling some of her body art. The stunning daughter of former Hollywood power couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on Sunday to reminisce about the humble beginnings of her vivid red rose ink.

Ireland, 25, informed her followers that she was missing tattoo artist Konstantin Noskos when she shared the throwback content, which included a selfie and video filmed in front of a mirror inside his studio. The model was casually clad in a cropped white T-shirt that helped keep Konstantin's canvas uncovered. It featured a drawstring that was loosely tied below her ample bust. Her bottoms were a pair of baggy black tearaway pants with red-and-white stripes on the sides, along with the silver snaps that made it possible to simply rip them off. On her feet, she wore a pair of slide sandals with a black-and-white checkered pattern.

The first slide in Ireland's slideshow was a still shot. She had the elastic waistband of her pants yanked down low enough to reveal the fresh body art on her right hip. It was a large line drawing of a rose in full bloom that included its stem and leaves. When she tugged her pants down, she also exposed the scanty black lace panties that she wore underneath them, as well as her tat's dangling aftercare bandage. One corner of it was tucked into her underwear.

In the video that followed the photo, she made clucking noises with her tongue as she turned to the side. The angle revealed that her toned stomach was as flat as a board. She then turned around so that her butt was facing the camera. Her bottoms were tugged down low enough to show off her backside's peachy shape, and she gave it a teasing little shake while she continued clucking.

Up next was a photo of a box of strawberries beside a drawing of her tattoo. The artwork included a few more details than the flower outline on her body. Her slideshow concluded with a video of Konstantin hard at work on her ink.

The completed piece occasionally makes appearances in Ireland's Instagram photos. Last November, the bright blossom was featured in a shot of her rocking a pair of overalls with the top completely undone.

According to Steal Her Style, Ireland has at least 24 tattoos. They are a wide array of designs, including a skull, skeleton, and scorpion. She also has numerous lines of script inked in various places, along with multiple portraits of people, cartoon characters, and a few other floral pieces.

