January 25, 2021
Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi tantalized her 2.6 million Instagram followers once again on Sunday, January 29, when she shared a sizzling new clip of herself clad in a bikini.

The 22-year-old was recorded while poolside on a lush property for the footage, which was paired with tranquil house music. She moved between a number of sexy poses and gestures that showed off her killer curves

In the beginning of the clip, she sat on a gray daybed, first on her bottom and then on her shins, as the front of her body faced the camera. She caressed her figure and adjusted her locks before enjoying a Bang Energy drink. She was also captured inside of a jacuzzi tub, standing straight up as she propped her derrière out.

She alternated between smiling and pouting throughout the clip, exuding both sultry and happy vibes. Her long highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and pulled back partially with two small butterfly clips. She rocked her nails short with a maroon-colored polish.

The model showed off her physique in a vibrant bathing suit with a tropical flower print. Her bikini top featured red detailing and two sets of thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment's tiny triangle-shaped cups, which were bridged by one thin string, revealed a massive view of cleavage, as well as some underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching thong bottoms that also provided minimal coverage as they flaunted her curvy hips, bodacious booty, and slender midsection.

Isabella accessorized the scanty ensemble with a navel piercing and her signature nameplate necklace.

In the post's caption, she tagged Bang Energy and their CEO's Instagram handles. She also told her fans to be happy.

The sizzling video, which went live just three hours ago, has already amassed more than 50,000 views and over 18,000 likes. Furthermore, nearly 200 fans vocalized their adulation for the model, specifically her figure, bathing suit, and good looks in the comments section.

"You're awesome and sexy queen," one user wrote, following their words with a series of fire and red heart emoji.

"Very hot and sexy young lady," added a second fan.

"You are perfection," a third admirer praised, adding several green heart symbols to their message.

"You have the most marvelous body," proclaimed a fourth individual.

Isabella often shares attention-grabbing looks on her Instagram feed. Just earlier this week, she uploaded some racy images that displayed her curves up-close and personal as she rocked the same bikini. That post has received more than 146,000 likes so far.

