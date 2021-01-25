Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Bikini While Hanging Out Poolside

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko shared some smoking-hot new photos of her enviable form on Sunday, January 24, stunning her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was captured indoors for the three-slide series, and a large pool was visible next to her. She struck some eye-catching poses which called attention to her killer curves.

In the first image, she sat at the pool's edge with the left side of her body to the camera. She dipped both her feet into the water as she pushed her booty out. She placed her right arm behind her and wore a sultry pout on her face as she looked directly into the camera's lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except she smiled widely that time, emitting a happier energy. She smiled once more in the third frame as she directed her stare away from the camera.

Her long blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in gorgeous waves which fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her round nails semi-long with a French tip design.

The model showed off her enviable physique in a scanty, black speckle-print bikini from White Fox Boutique, an Australian-based clothing brand. Her top featured skinny straps tied around her neck and back, double-strap detailing under the bust, and triangular cups that put much of her cleavage and some sideboob on display.

She teamed the number with matching high-rise bottoms that looked to be cut in a thong style. The briefs successfully showcased her curvy figure, drawing the eye to her hips and booty, while their side straps highlighted her slim waist.

Jilissa accessorized the poolside attire with a gold necklace, a bracelet and a ring.

In the post's caption, she promoted White Fox Boutique and tagged their Instagram handle. She also shared a discount code for the brand with social media users.

Jilissa's latest post went live just one hour ago and looked to be a big hit with her followers as it accumulated more than 19,000 likes. In the comments section, hundreds of fans quickly conveyed their kind thoughts for the model, her form, her beauty, and her bathing suit.

"How are you this pretty," one individual commented, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"You are unreal. So gorgeous, xx," another admirer chimed in.

"You are so cute, vibrant thing," a third fan gushed.

"Smoking hot and gorgeous," a fourth user added.

Jilissa has updated her Instagram feed with plenty of stunning content this week. Just three nights ago, she shared some photos that displayed her in a plunging white crop top and matching booty shorts.