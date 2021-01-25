Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Brit Manuela Shows Off Flawless Figure In Tiny Purple Bikini While At The Beach
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Instagram influencer Brit Manuela sent pulses racing on Sunday, January 24, when she shared some jaw-dropping new content of herself in a minuscule bathing suit.

The 26-year-old model was captured at the beach for the six-slide series, which consisted of five photos and one video. She struck a variety of poses that showcased her figure from different perspectives.

She stood with front of her body facing the camera as she cocked one hip. The second slide displayed her as she adjusted her hair and grabbed on her bottoms. The third image put her pert derriere on show as the back of her body faced the camera. The fourth, fifth, and sixth showed her from her front as she switched between pouting and smiling widely, emanating both sultry and happy energies.

Her long brunette locks looked to be in slight, natural-looking waves as they fell around her back and shoulders. She sported her nails short with a white polish.

Brit rocked a scanty purple and black bikini from Moana Bikini, an Australian-based brand specializing in swimwear and accessories. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and ruched triangle-shaped cups that gave way to a view of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that had little trouble flaunting her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The side-strings of the briefs, which tied around her waist, also highlighted her slender yet sculpted midriff.

She accessorized with a gold necklace and a small pair of earrings.

She was photographed in Malibu, California, according to the post's geotag. In the caption, she expressed her admiration for the beach. She also tagged Moana Bikini's Instagram handle.

The eye-catching photo set was met with a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 33,000 likes in just four hours after going live. More than 400 fans also took to the comments section to express their adulation for the model, specifically her body, looks and choice of swimsuit.

"Brit you are my goals," one Instagram user commented, following up with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"So beautiful and bright angel," a second fan added, inundating their comment with several red heart symbols.

"Your bod is INSANE," a third admirer remarked.

"How are you so beautiful," a fourth individual wanted to know.

The bombshell has shared more than one stunning post on Instagram this week. On January 22, she uploaded some images that displayed her in a strappy crop top and distressed jeans. That content has received more than 45,000 likes.

