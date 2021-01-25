Melissa Riso Bares Cleavage In Lustrous Green Bikini Top

Model and social media maven Melissa Riso has a history of offering fans multiple looks at her gym-honed physique in sexy outfits. She continued the trend on Sunday afternoon with a sultry snapshot that put her cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her 1.2 million followers.

In the photo update, the hard-bodied 33-year-old was shown sporting a lustrous green bikini set for the second consecutive post. However, unlike the earlier share -- a stimulating rear-view snap that put her thong-clad booty in focus -- Riso's latest offering looked to be a close-range selfie that shifted the spotlight to her tiny top and the ample bosom it struggled to contain.

Riso captioned the snap by revealing that the times when she could laugh with her friends and be "ridiculously silly" were her most precious moments. The former Bad Ass host and MMA ring girl further confessed that she's really just a "big dork" and spoke about the joy she receives when the people in her life accept her in spite of her nerdy ways.

Fans were thoroughly impressed by her bikini's repeat performance, bombarding the comments section with shout-outs, love declarations, and virtual wolf whistles.

"Looking amazing with that gorgeous smile and beautiful eyes," opined one commenter.

"Mmmmmm what a view of those perky melons," raved a second devotee.

"Sublime as always Melissa," appraised a third admirer.

"You're way too hot," gushed another avid supporter. "It's not even fair!"

Riso's upper half filled the majority of the frame as she struck a pose in what appeared to be a narrow hallway. Her sun-kissed skin, emerald-hued top and scintillating brunette mane popped in contrast to the alabaster-colored walls behind her.

The Playboy TV alum's amber-brown irises glinted in the light along with her hair and glossy, mauve-hued lips while she peered into the camera with a wide toothy smile. Meanwhile, she held her left hand to the side of her head while her right reached out of the frame, presumably to capture the shot with her device.

The greatest shine came off of her tiny green top, which masked little beyond the NSFW areas of her prominent bustline. Consequently, Riso's cleavage was impossible to ignore, and the upper portion of her sculpted abdominal zone was similarly fetching at the lower edge of the photo's frame.

She completed the look with a thin, choker-style necklace that was laden with small charms.

In little more than an hour after going live, Riso's eye-popping picture had been double-tapped to the tune of nearly 7,000 likes.