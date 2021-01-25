Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Bikini Top & Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers when she updated her account with a whimsical new video of herself on Sunday, January 24.

The footage displayed the 24-year-old reality television personality at Nobu, a fine-dining Japanese restaurant in Malibu, as a large swimming pool and the ocean were visible behind her. Hannah took center stage in the reel, which was paired with the hit song "Positions" by Ariana Grande, as she switched between some fun and sexy poses.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she adjusted her locks. She then snapped her fingers and added an article of clothing. She twirled around to showcase her figure and blew a kiss, adding another item to her ensemble. Before the clip ended, she popped her collar and a pair of sunglasses appeared.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in large curls that added an element of glam to her overall appearance. Her nails were short and painted with a shimmering silver polish.

She flaunted her enviable form in a tiny white bikini from Devon Windsor, a clothing company founded by a fashion model of the same name. The top featured two thin straps that tied around Hannah's neck and back, with ruffled and triangular cups that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The suit's low-rise bottoms tied around her slim waist, accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty. The model completed the look with a white miniskirt and a matching jacket. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a headband.

In the post's caption, she tagged Devon Windsor's Instagram handle. She also told fans that she would be updating her account with some of her "favorite vacation looks" in the coming days.

The playful clip, which went live just one hour ago, has already amassed more than 165,000 plays and 20,000 likes. Furthermore, more than 150 fans articulated their support in the comments section, where they showered the model with compliments on her physique, beauty, and chic outfit.

"Looking good girl," one person wrote, filling their comment with black heart emoji.

"Wow so gorgeous, loving the swimsuit," a second admirer asserted.

"God can I be you? So gorgeous," a third follower wanted to know.

"You are the cutest human being," a fourth individual added.

Hannah has served up plenty of jaw-dropping looks on social media this month. On January 9, she uploaded numerous shots of herself in a plunging white top and formfitting booty shorts.

