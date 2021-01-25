Brittany Williams: Josh Allen's Girlfriend In The Spotlight As Bills Aim For The Super Bowl

Brittany Williams has been by Josh Allen's side through a lot of difficult times in recent months, but now the girlfriend of the Buffalo Bills quarterback may get to follow him all the way to the Super Bowl.

Allen and the Bills have reached the AFC Championship game, where a win over the Kansas City Chiefs would put them in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 25 years. While all eyes have been on the Buffalo signal-caller during what has been an MVP-caliber season, Williams has also gotten plenty of the spotlight along the way.

Williams And Allen Were Childhood Friends

As Essentially Sports noted, the pair started dating in 2017 but had known each other for much longer. In an Instagram post celebrating Allen's 22nd birthday, she shared a picture of the pair kissing and wrote that she had a crush on him back when they were just childhood pals.

"happy birthday my love," she wrote in the post. "thx for flirting with me when we were 8 years old, we've come a long way. im just glad you don't have cooties anymore ;) i love you"

Williams has regularly taken to social media to share some big moments from their relationship, including the day that the Wyoming Cowboys quarterback was drafted by Buffalo back in 2018. She shared a picture of Allen holding his new jersey, writing that getting to watch his childhood dreams come true was a moment she would never forget.

She has posted a number of other photos that showed herself enjoying games and celebrating the big wins along the way. Williams was one of the almost 6,000 people who were allowed into the stadium to watch his team defeat the Indianapolis Colts in the opening round of the playoffs, sharing a picture of herself watching from a luxury box while decked out in red, white, and blue team gear.

Williams Has Been By Allen's Side Through Some Difficult Times

While Williams has been able to see plenty of big moments with Allen over the last two seasons, there have also been some tough times as well. Allen suffered the loss of his grandmother back in early November, leading to fans showing their support by donating in her name to his favorite charity. That led to the creation of The Patricia Allen Fund at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, which the team's official website noted has already topped $1 million in donations.

As USA Today's BillsWire reported, the quarterback's father has been suffering from a difficult case of COVID-19. He was hospitalized earlier in the month and is now recovering from pneumonia, the report noted.

The ailment will keep him from traveling to Kansas City to watch his son, though Williams will be there cheering him on. She took to her Instagram stories ahead of Sunday's game to post a short video showing her and some of the other players' wives and girlfriends on a private plane. The couple's hometown will be rooting for him on too, as Williams posted another video showing a parade through downtown with cars decorated in Bills colors.