January 25, 2021
Andreane Chamberland Looks Naughty & Nice In Heart-Shaped Leather Garters And Yards Of Pink Tulle
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Model Andreane Chamberland flaunted a sultry and romantic look in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday afternoon, thrilling her 558,000 followers. The stunning blonde got dolled-up in a scintillating ensemble and posed kneeling with her legs spread wide apart, while enthralling fans with her smoldering gaze. It took just over 30 minutes for the post to amass over 1,600 likes.

Andreane wore a demi-cut bra with delicate lace detailing along the underwire that supported her pert bust, and a ruffled embellishment along the top of the garment lay against the swell of her breasts. The cups appeared to have been covered with sheer gauzy fabric in the same shade, which also formed the wide straps running over both shoulders.

Strings of translucent, sparkling beads also adorned the bra, emphasizing the whimsical feel of her outfit. Two pairs of strands were sewn onto the center between her cleavage and draped across her slender torso, attaching on the outside of the band around her ribs. Two additional sets fell against her upper arms.

Andreane also wore a cotton candy pink tulle skirt with massive layers and waterfall design. The front of the fluffy skirt ended many inches above her knees, with the airy fabric billowing out from either side indicating that the ballerina-styled garment had a significantly longer train in the back.

Andreane may have been getting geared up for Valentine's Day in February, as indicated by the overall color scheme as well as the heart-shaped accents on the photo set.

Her thighs were encircled by studded garters with heart-shaped metal detailing in the center, which held the double straps together. A matching bracelet was double-wrapped and snapped around her left wrist. In her right hand, she held a long-stemmed coral bloom against her chest.

A box with a geometric design and filled with a dozen blush-colored roses was placed in front of her at one corner of the rug on which she posed, and what appeared to be the matching lid sat on the opposite side.

Last month, just a few days before Christmas, the festive influencer unwrapped herself for fans. TheInquisitr covered a post in which Andreane stripped down to a sporty, mint-green bikini with white trim and dropped jaws while provocatively straddling a skateboard.

She completed the athletically sexy look with tennis shoes and a backward baseball cap thrown over her platinum tresses, as well as perfectly-matched accessories on her wrists in the form of trendy green-and-white scrunchies.

