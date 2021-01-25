Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 25, 2021
Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Issued Secret 'Pocket Pardons' For Himself & His Kids
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC on Sunday and claimed that the former head of state likely issued himself and his children secret "pocket pardons," Raw Story reported.

According to Cohen, these pardons could be used sometime in the future and essentially act as "get out of jail free" cards.

"What are we missing as Americans? And I kind of think I figured it out," he said.

"I think Donald Trump actually has given himself the pardon. I think he also has pocket pardons for his children and for Rudy [Giuliani] and it's already stashed somewhere that, if and when they do get indicted and that there's a criminal conviction, federal criminal conviction brought against him, he already has the pardons in hand."
Cohen claimed that the U.S. Constitution does not stipulate that pardons have to be disclosed to the American public and press. The disbarred lawyer also argued that Trump does not respect the law and will do anything for his own benefit — including using his purported "pocket pardon."

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Jeffrey Crouch, an assistant professor of American politics at American University, argued that "secret pardons" would not likely work. Although Crouch noted that such clemency has not been tested in court, he pointed to the intentions of the Constitution's framers and suggested that the president cannot relieve himself from the judgment of decisions that nobody is aware of but himself.

"Although the framers imagined a broad pardon power, secret pardons are untenable, likely inadvisable and perhaps unconstitutional."

U.S. President Donald Trump looks back at journalists after welcoming Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa to the White House July 31, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

Although Trump pardoned some allies — including former White Hosue strategist Steve Bannon — CNN claimed he was talked out of pardoning himself and Republican lawmakers in Congress. Notably, the publication said that White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann, who represented Trump in his first impeachment trial, gave the then-president the warning during his final Saturday in office.

With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump listening, the former U.S. leader was allegedly cautioned that issuing pardons to himself and his family would make them appear guilty and potentially open up the door to even more legal trouble. According to CNN, Trump was advised not to issue preemptive clemency unless he could list specific crimes.

Former Attorney General William Barr also allegedly warned Trump against issuing pardons to himself in the weeks leading up to his exit from the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, Cohen previously suggested that Trump's pardons could harm him in the future. In particular, the lawyer noted that pardoned individuals could no longer invoke the fifth amendment and suggested some of Trump's allies might be forced to testify against him.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.