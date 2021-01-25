Niece Waidhofer Rocks Booty-Less Pants & Flaunts Sideboob In Strappy Lingerie

Niece Waidhofer grabbed the attention of her fans as she flashed her epic curves in a barely there ensemble for her latest Instagram share.

In the eye-popping pic, Niece looked smoking hot as she opted to wear a pair of booty-less pants. The black bottoms wrapped tightly around her slim waist and curvaceous hips as they showed off her pert derrière. The thong style boasted a daring cutout that exposed her backside as the pants continued to cling to her legs.

She added a strappy lingerie top to the ensemble. The garment featured metal embellishments and fit snugly around her back and midsection. It also showed off her muscular back and toned arms. The top exposed much of her sideboob and included feathered wings across the shoulders. She accessorized with a black choker and a band on her wrist.

Niece posed with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back and placed her hands on her head as she stared out of a nearby window. The sunlight illuminated her porcelain skin as she stood with her legs apart and head tilted. She had a steamy expression on her face. The model pulled her long dark hair away from her face and styled her locks in voluminous strands that she tied into a ponytail high on top of her head.

Niece's 2.8 million-plus followers immediately shared their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 21,000 times in just 22 minutes. Her admirers also left more than 320 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Well let's face it...not everyone should be wearing them!" one follower quipped of her pants, referencing Niece's caption.

"Your posts always make my day. Stay awesome, and have a great week!" wrote a second fan.

"My queen," a third user gushed.

"I am dying to see the front of this outfit," chimed in a fourth person.

Niece doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in smoking-hot outfits. She's become known for posting photos of herself wearing ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, skintight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she uploaded an image of herself sporting a black bra and rope necklace. That post was also a hit among her devoted fans. It's racked up more than 170,000 likes and well beyond 1,800 comments thus far.