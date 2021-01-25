Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 25, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Rocks Booty-Less Pants & Flaunts Sideboob In Strappy Lingerie
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Niece Waidhofer grabbed the attention of her fans as she flashed her epic curves in a barely there ensemble for her latest Instagram share.

In the eye-popping pic, Niece looked smoking hot as she opted to wear a pair of booty-less pants. The black bottoms wrapped tightly around her slim waist and curvaceous hips as they showed off her pert derrière. The thong style boasted a daring cutout that exposed her backside as the pants continued to cling to her legs.

She added a strappy lingerie top to the ensemble. The garment featured metal embellishments and fit snugly around her back and midsection. It also showed off her muscular back and toned arms. The top exposed much of her sideboob and included feathered wings across the shoulders. She accessorized with a black choker and a band on her wrist.

Niece posed with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back and placed her hands on her head as she stared out of a nearby window. The sunlight illuminated her porcelain skin as she stood with her legs apart and head tilted. She had a steamy expression on her face. The model pulled her long dark hair away from her face and styled her locks in voluminous strands that she tied into a ponytail high on top of her head.

Niece's 2.8 million-plus followers immediately shared their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 21,000 times in just 22 minutes. Her admirers also left more than 320 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Well let's face it...not everyone should be wearing them!" one follower quipped of her pants, referencing Niece's caption.

"Your posts always make my day. Stay awesome, and have a great week!" wrote a second fan.

"My queen," a third user gushed.

"I am dying to see the front of this outfit," chimed in a fourth person.

Niece doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in smoking-hot outfits. She's become known for posting photos of herself wearing ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, skintight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she uploaded an image of herself sporting a black bra and rope necklace. That post was also a hit among her devoted fans. It's racked up more than 170,000 likes and well beyond 1,800 comments thus far.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.