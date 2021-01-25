Trending Stories
January 25, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Flashes Insane Curves In Risqué Lace Teddy & Open Blazer
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ana Paula Saenz's bombshell curves were on show on Instagram Sunday as she shared a spicy new photo of herself in risqué lingerie. The 22-year-old model bared her perky assets in a sheer lace teddy, giving followers a spectacular view of her hourglass figure by posing with her hands on her hips.

The gorgeous brunette shot a seductive stare at the camera as she arched her back and parted her thighs. Her hips were cocked and her lips were slightly parted, conveying a fierce attitude to go with the torrid lingerie. Ana added sophistication to the sizzling-hot look by draping a stylish longline blazer over her shoulders, which she wore open to showcase her scanty undergarments. The white jacket provided contrast both chromatically and in terms of coverage, making her black teddy stand out twice as much.

The number certainly pushed the limits of the platform's content guidelines because of its see-through fabric and racy design. It boasted a plunging neckline that fell far past Ana's chest as she flaunted her abs. The rest of her fit, gym-honed midriff was exposed by massive cutouts gashing along the sides, which ensured her sculpted flanks were left on display.

The one-piece featured a belly button window that gave fans a peek at Ana's toned tummy. High-cut bottoms showed off her voluptuous hips and thighs. However, what instantly captured attention was the barely there top part, which only consisted of two strips of scalloped lace that narrowly censored her breasts. The outfit completely bared her cleavage and teased a fair bit of sideboob. Underwire details further highlighted her chest, providing definition to her bosom.

Ana spruced up the scorching look with chic gold bracelets. She tied her hair back and pulled up the lapeled collar of her blazer, giving off a sexy air of nonchalance. A light-gray backdrop made her ensemble pop out even more, putting extra emphasis on her chiseled curves.

The stunner added a Dubai geotag to her post. She also credited the photographer who took the snap -- an artist known to Instagram as Gabriel Photography and who has collaborated with the Mexican hottie in the past. Some of their most recent work included a sexy shot of Ana in a black mesh dress as she showcased her booty and lacy thong underwear. The model uploaded that photo to Instagram on January 23, garnering over 103,700 likes for her efforts.

Her latest upload also reeled in an enthused reaction from her numerous fans. Followers double-tapped the picture more than 22,600 times in the first two hours and left 312 messages for the sizzling brunette.

"You're so sexy," one person wrote.

"She is so pretty.. spectacular girl...," another fan chimed in.

"Wow you look absolutely amazing," a third comment read, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

"If you were a pill, i would #overdose," a fourth admirer quipped.

